Mexico City.- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday demanded a “fair and transparent” recount of votes in Venezuela’s presidential election, in which Nicolas Maduro won re-election with 51.2% of the vote, according to the National Electoral Council (CNE).

“Now that voting has concluded, it is vitally important that every vote is counted fairly and transparently. We call on election authorities to publish detailed vote counts (records) to ensure transparency and accountability,” Blinken said in a statement.

The announcement was made after the Venezuelan electoral authority, controlled by the ruling party, declared Maduro the winner of the election with 80% of the votes counted.

The current Venezuelan president obtained 51.2% of the votes compared to 44.2% for the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, according to the president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso.

Blinken applauded the Venezuelan people for participating in the election “despite significant challenges and serious concerns about the process.”

“We commend their courage and commitment to democratic principles in the face of repression and adversity,” the Secretary of State added.

Shortly before the electoral body’s announcement, the opposition command had denounced irregularities in the counting of votes.