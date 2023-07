How did you feel about the content of this article?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaking to US Embassy officials upon his arrival in Lithuania. | Photo: EFE/EPA/TOMS KALNINS

The United States demanded this Tuesday (11), on the second anniversary of the protests against the dictatorship that took place in Cuba in 2021, the release of “political prisoners unjustly detained” in those demonstrations.

The claim appears in a statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in which he urged the international community to join the US in petitioning Cuba to free “hundreds of students, journalists, artists and young people who have been unjustly imprisoned.”

“Today marks two years since thousands of Cubans raised their voices demanding their fundamental freedoms,” said Blinken, noting that the US maintains its support for those who continue to hope that democracy will be established on the island.

“A free democracy where your voices are heard, your businesses thrive and your children have a future,” he added.

“The world will not forget those who spoke out against extreme repression, including the more than 700 individuals who remain in Cuban prisons, sentenced to up to 25 years for peacefully exercising their freedom of expression,” added Blinken.

The head of American diplomacy also recalled that the US imposed sanctions and visa restrictions on those who were involved in “abuses” against human rights, including those directed at those who protested on July 11, 2021.

Cuba completes on Tuesday two years of its biggest anti-government protests in decades with hundreds of condemned, despite the appeals of several countries and the Catholic Church, and in a political-economic context not unlike the one that provoked that social eruption.