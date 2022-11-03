Friday, November 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

US calls for expelling Iran from UN Women’s Commission

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 3, 2022
in World
0


close

kamala harris

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States.

Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States.

Iran was the scene of multiple human rights violations against women in recent months.

USA will search expel Iran from a UN commission for women’s rightsVice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday, highlighting the “courage” of the protests against the government of that Islamic state.

Harris said Washington would work with other nations to expel Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women, whose members are elected to four-year terms.

Also read: Girls are removing their veils in schools in Iran to support protests.

“Iran has shown through its denial of women’s rights and brutal repression against its own people that it is unfit to serve on this Commission,” Harris said in a statement. His presence on that committee”discredits the integrity of the members and the work to advance his mandate,” he added.

Iran is the scene of the biggest protests since the 1979 Islamic Revolution following the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini (22) in the custody of the morality police, which enforces strict dress codes for women.

Iranian people shout slogans during a protest after the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

“To all those protesting, I reiterate that we see and hear you. I am inspired by your courage, as are so many around the world,” Harris said. The United States and its European allies imposed a series of sanctions on Iran by the protests and helped restore Internet access interrupted by the authorities.

To all those who protest, I reiterate that we listen to you. I am inspired by your bravery, as it is by so many people around the world.

The nations that make up the aforementioned women’s commission are chosen by the UN Economic and Social Council, whose members in turn are voted by the General Assembly.

Iran, ruled by Shiite Muslim clerics, was elected to a term that ends in 2026. The United States will serve its term next year. Afghanistan is also part of the body, although the country is not represented in the United Nations by the Taliban, who returned to power last year and banned women from government work and secondary education for girls.

See also  Carlos Sainz and Audi: history, present and future in the automotive world

AFP

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#calls #expelling #Iran #Womens #Commission

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Looks like Subnautica is leaving Xbox Game Pass

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended