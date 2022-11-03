US calls for expelling Iran from UN Women’s Commission

USA will search expel Iran from a UN commission for women’s rightsVice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday, highlighting the “courage” of the protests against the government of that Islamic state.

Harris said Washington would work with other nations to expel Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women, whose members are elected to four-year terms.

“Iran has shown through its denial of women’s rights and brutal repression against its own people that it is unfit to serve on this Commission,” Harris said in a statement. His presence on that committee”discredits the integrity of the members and the work to advance his mandate,” he added.

Iran is the scene of the biggest protests since the 1979 Islamic Revolution following the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini (22) in the custody of the morality police, which enforces strict dress codes for women.

Iranian people shout slogans during a protest after the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini. Photo: EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

“To all those protesting, I reiterate that we see and hear you. I am inspired by your courage, as are so many around the world,” Harris said. The United States and its European allies imposed a series of sanctions on Iran by the protests and helped restore Internet access interrupted by the authorities.

The nations that make up the aforementioned women’s commission are chosen by the UN Economic and Social Council, whose members in turn are voted by the General Assembly.

Iran, ruled by Shiite Muslim clerics, was elected to a term that ends in 2026. The United States will serve its term next year. Afghanistan is also part of the body, although the country is not represented in the United Nations by the Taliban, who returned to power last year and banned women from government work and secondary education for girls.

AFP

