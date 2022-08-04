The United States expressed concern about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and called for a reduction in tension. This is stated in a statement by the head of the press service of the State Department, Ned Price, published on Wednesday, August 3.

“The United States is deeply concerned about reports of clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh and is closely monitoring reports of intense fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, as well as casualties and casualties. We call for immediate action to reduce tensions and prevent escalation.

Earlier in the day, the European Union called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop hostilities around the Lachin corridor and the line of contact.

Also on Wednesday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry demanded the demilitarization of the territory of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that cases of violations of the ceasefire regime in Nagorno-Karabakh by the armed forces of Azerbaijan were recorded. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is trying to stabilize the situation together with representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides.

On August 3, partial mobilization was announced in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the aggravation of the situation in the region. The corresponding decree was signed by the Karabakh leader Arayik Harutyunyan.

The press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry stated that the department calls on the world community to stop the aggressive actions of Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On the same day, the army of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic spoke about the death of two soldiers and the wounding of 14 servicemen as a result of an attack from Azerbaijan. In addition to small arms, mortars, grenade launchers and drones were used, the Sputnik Armenia.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced intensive shelling in Karabakh by illegal Armenian military formations. They were made in the direction of the Lachin region of Azerbaijan, where the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is temporarily deployed. As a result of the shelling, conscript Anar Kazymov died from a bullet wound.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have disputed ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh since 1988. Then the region, which is inhabited mainly by Armenians, announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the military conflict of 1992-1994, Baku lost control over Karabakh. In September 2020, Baku took control of a number of settlements during military operations.

In November 2020, Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the participation of Russia, signed an agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The document, among other things, provided for the introduction of Russian peacekeepers into the region, the exchange of prisoners between the parties to the conflict, the transfer by Armenia to Azerbaijan of a number of regions of the region and the return of refugees to Karabakh.