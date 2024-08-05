Pelosi: Biden deserves to be on Mount Rushmore

US President Joe Biden deserves a place on Mount Rushmore, according to former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She said this told in an interview with CBS News.

The interviewer asked her a clarifying question about whether Biden really has a place on this monument, along with former American leader Abraham Lincoln.

“Well, you have Teddy Roosevelt, and he’s great. I’m not saying take him out. But you can add Biden,” Pelosi said.

On July 21, Joe Biden announced his intention to leave the election race. He will focus on fulfilling his duties until the end of his term. Biden nominated current Vice President Kamala Harris as his Democratic successor.