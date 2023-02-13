The US government has called on the UN Security Council to vote on opening new border crossings between Turkey and Syria. Report that international news agencies. The aid must be able to pass through all border crossings to all affected areas, a White House spokesman said on Sunday. Currently only one border crossing is open. “Every hour counts,” said U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. “People in the affected areas are counting on us. We cannot abandon them.”

Thousands of people have been affected by the earthquakes in the Syrian rebel area. Many of them have been dependent for years on humanitarian aid that reaches the region via neighboring Turkey. The current border crossing, which connects the Turkish region of Hatay and the Syrian town of Bab al Hawa, is open thanks to the UN Security Council, which votes every six months to keep it open. The US is now calling on the Security Council to meet for a new vote on opening two additional border crossings.

The United States is also calling on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to allow aid workers access to all of Syria, including the northwestern areas held by rebels. The Syrian government will not allow aid there without its approval. On Thursday, Assad allowed relief supplies into rebel territory for the first time. A United Nations spokesman said on Sunday that aid from government areas would now again be held up by “approval problems” from one of the rebel groups.