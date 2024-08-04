Kirby: Ceasefire Agreement Will End Gaza Conflict

The US believes that a ceasefire agreement will, with some probability, end the conflict in the Gaza Strip. This is written by TASS.

John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, called the ceasefire a condition for ending hostilities in the conflict zone. “We continue to believe that a ceasefire agreement is the best way to end this war. We also believe that it is entirely possible,” Kirby said.

Earlier, adviser to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Dmitry Gendelman told TASS in an interview that Israel is interested in continuing negotiations on the return of the hostages. On July 28, the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency William Burns met in Rome with representatives of Israel, Egypt and Qatar to agree on a truce in the Gaza Strip and the release of the hostages. On the same day, the head of Mossad David Barnea returned to Israel. According to information from Netanyahu’s office, contacts will continue in the coming days.

Related materials:

Earlier, US Vice President Kamala Harris called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a ceasefire agreement with the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible. She said that she had a frank and constructive conversation with Netanyahu. The politician “expressed to the prime minister her grave concerns” about the high number of civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.