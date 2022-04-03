In the early hours of Sunday (03) in the city of Sacramento, California, in the United States, at least six people died and nine were injured in a shooting. The attack took place in the center of the capital, which has many bars and restaurants.

“Officers have located at least 15 victims of the shooting, including six who died,” police said in a statement on Twitter. There is still no information about the victims’ conditions or any arrests. In addition, the local force urged people to avoid the area as there is a large police presence and the scene remains active.

This is the latest mass shooting in the United States, where firearms cause nearly 40,000 deaths a year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Flexible laws on access to guns and the guaranteed right to carry are hampering attempts to reduce the number of guns in circulation, despite surveys showing that the majority of the population advocates tighter controls.

