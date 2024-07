Exxon Mobil will supply 3.9 million barrels of the contract, while Macquarie Commodities Trading will supply the rest, the ministry added. The ministry reported that the average purchase price of the oil is about $76.92 per barrel.

The purchases are the latest in a series of moves aimed at replenishing the U.S. emergency oil stockpile after a record 180 million barrel drawdown in 2022. The sale was an attempt to control gasoline prices that have soared to more than $5 a gallon after the Russia-Ukraine war, but it also has reduced the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to its lowest level in 40 years.

The Energy Department said it has since repurchased a total of 43.25 million barrels at an average price of about $77 a barrel, after selling oil for about $95 a barrel in 2022, reflecting what it called “a good deal for taxpayers.”