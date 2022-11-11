Investigated Content🇧🇷 Video with an alarmist description suggests a threat to national sovereignty, claiming that alleged journalist Mike Lindell told an American TV station that about 5 million Bolsonaro votes were stolen through electronic voting machines.

Completion of Proof: The allegation that 5.1 million votes were stolen from the president is false Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the dispute for the Presidency of Brazil, won on October 30th by his opponent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The statement was made by the American businessman and CEO of the company My PillowMichael Lindell, featured in the content investigated here as a journalist.

Lindell’s statements were reproduced by Bolsonaro supporters on social media, but there is no proof of the alleged theft. The businessman makes conjectures about the electronic voting machines, refuting their safety, and says that corrupt judges did not allow the printing of votes.

The businessman, who has close contact with at least 1 of Bolsonaro’s children, the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), is known in the United States for supporting former President Donald Trump. He was even involved in acts that also questioned the outcome of the American presidential election, won in 2020 by Joe Biden. Lindell is investigated in the process of breaking into the Capitol (United States Congress).

In Brazil, the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) confirmed the result, giving Lula victory on the same day of the 2nd round vote and also published, on the body’s website, an article refuting the video content.

How do we check: First, we use a translation resource to analyze the speech of the alleged American journalist who appears in the video and then we find where the video was published. Thus, it was possible to identify that it was not a journalistic article, but a video by businessman Michael Lindell published on his own platform, called “Frank🇧🇷

Googling Lindell’s name on Google, the first results point to “Mike Lindell Bolsonaro🇧🇷Mike Lindell rumble Brazil” and “Mike Lindell Brazil Bolsonaro”, indicating the relationship with the Brazilian president. In news from North American vehicles, it was possible to identify the history of the businessman’s discourse against the results of the elections in the United States.

In addition, Comprova contacted the Itamaraty and the TRE-DF (Regional Electoral Court of the Federal District), responsible for carrying out the voting abroad, and with the author of the post, but there was no response.

There is no evidence in the vote stealing video

Author of the statements in the shared video, businessman Michael Lindell does not present evidence of the alleged theft of votes in the Brazilian elections for president, despite claiming that there was fraud. Lindell only mentions that President Jair Bolsonaro and his son Eduardo claimed the printing of votes on paper for an audit, which would have been rejected by the Justice.

🇧🇷I am a friend of theirs, their son Eduardo Bolsonaro. His father is president there and they tried to put paper (…). You would push a button and print a paper so you could do an audit, which was rejected by the corrupt judges”, says Lindell in one of the excerpts.

On August 10, 2021, the Chamber of Deputies rejected PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 135/2019, which proposed printing votes from electronic voting machines, by 229 votes against 218, in addition to one abstention.

In the video, Michael Lindell claims that his “cyber guys” (cyberguys, in English) would have followed the Brazilian elections to justify the information that votes were stolen. He does not explain how this observation would have been made, and he does not say who these alleged employees were. However, access to electronic voting machines through cybernetic means, as well as their monitoring through online channels, is not possible, since the equipment is not linked to the internet and cannot be accessed over the network.

why do we investigate: Comprova investigates suspicious content that goes viral on social media about the pandemic, public policies of the federal government and presidential elections. After a campaign in which many false and misleading content circulated against candidates, pieces of disinformation are still used as a resource to question the electoral system, questioning everything from electronic voting machines to the performance of justice. Demonstrations in this sense, with unfounded allegations, serve only to try to undermine the credibility of the process and achieve democracy.

Other checks on the topic: the Electoral Justice itself classified the content investigated here as rumor🇧🇷 In addition to this episode, after the result of the second round, other pieces of disinformation tried to cast doubt on the electoral process. Comprova showed, for example, that it was false request for arrest in flagrante delicto for Minister Alexandre de Moraesjust as it was a lie that American journalist had proved Biden’s influence on Brazilian elections is that woman making the “L” with her hands was a TSE employee🇧🇷

