The US has secretly created history by flying a prototype of the sixth-generation state-of-the-art fighter jet. This jet is equipped with all types of aircraft in the world, fast, deadly and equipped with sophisticated weapons. The plane is designed and developed under America’s Next Generation Air Dominance Program. Many experts have called it an advanced version of the American F-35.The Air Force Assistant Secretary for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, Will Roper, confirmed the flight of this prototype during the Air Force Association Virtual Air, Space and Cyber ​​Conference of the US Airforce. He said that we have already built and flown full scale flight demonstrators. We are happy to inform that we have completed this work in record time. We are now fully prepared to develop and build the next generation fighter jet. Never before has this happened in the history of America.

Did not disclose the technical

Will Roper refused to divulge anything about the secret aircraft or the companies involved in its construction. However, he revealed that the purpose of making this jet was to develop the most complex system, which would align with the aircraft’s digital technology. He also said that during the test flight we got magical data.

What is Next Generation Air Dominance Program

According to US Airforce budget documents, the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGDP) program was introduced to design and develop the Advanced Fighter Jet. In which a fighter jet was to be built which was capable of full stealth, deadly and long range hitting. Proving the efficiency of air was becoming challenging due to the increasing power of Russia and China in front of America. In such a situation, this aircraft will be heavy on these two countries simultaneously.

This jet will be equipped with drone technology!

It is being said that America’s sixth generation fighter jet will be equipped with drones and laser technology. However, not much information about this aircraft has been revealed so the report of US media is also based on the sources. In which it is stated that the drones deployed in this jet will be equipped with air to air missiles. Who will be adept at confusing or confusing the enemy. High-tech drones will be able to carry out any mission.



Laser gun enemies will be called

Laser guns deployed in this jet can eliminate enemy aircraft in a blink of an eye. The powerful laser also has the capability to shoot down enemy missiles. The jet will receive laser power directly from the aircraft engine. In such a situation, it will not have to land quickly for reloading of weapons. The most powerful F-35 jet in America has a chemical energy gun. Which has a fixed place to keep the magazine. In addition, the F-15 also has limited space in internal chambers to carry missiles and bombs. But this aircraft can fight enemies for a longer time with its laser gun.