US building collapse: death toll on Sunday (6/27)

Exterior view of partially collapsed 12-story building near Miami Beach, Florida| Photo: Giorgio Viera/Agência EFE/Gazeta do Povo

The death toll from a collapse of a residential building in Miami-Dade, Fla., has risen to nine in the past few hours, officials said on Sunday (27), as rescue efforts continued. “We recovered four more bodies from the rubble and remains. One victim died today in hospital,” confirmed Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at a news conference.

Only four of the nine victims who lost their lives have been identified so far. The number of missing people is around 150. “We are opening a trench 38 meters long and 12 meters deep. Through this trench, we managed to find four victims. One died in the hospital. We are trying to identify other rescued bodies”, he detailed the mayor. Authorities are still investigating the causes of the accident.