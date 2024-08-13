The ministry added that the deficit last month rose to $23 billion from a deficit of $221 billion in July 2023.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a deficit of $242 billion in July.

Debt service costs continued to rise. Interest on the debt rose 21 percent to $89 billion last month, and the average interest rate rose 49 basis points to 3.33 percent, a Treasury official said.

In the first 10 months of fiscal year 2024, the U.S. deficit fell 6 percent to $1.517 trillion, compared to $1.614 trillion in the same period in fiscal year 2023.

The government’s fiscal year ends on September 30.