The US Army said on Thursday that it had succeeded in destroying four drones and a surface-to-air missile in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen.

The United States Central Command said in a statement that, “Between 2:00 a.m. and 4:50 p.m. (Sanaa time) on March 13, Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists launched an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Gulf of Aden.”

The statement added: “The missile did not collide with any ship, and no injuries or damage were reported.”

He continued: “The United States Central Command succeeded in engaging and destroying four unmanned aerial systems and a surface-to-air missile in the areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen.”

The statement concluded by saying: “It has been determined that these weapons represent an imminent threat to commercial ships and US Navy ships in the region. These measures are being taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer for the US Navy and commercial ships.”

The Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have disrupted global shipping traffic, forcing companies to change their route to take longer and more expensive trips around Africa, and raising fears of the expansion of the Gaza war, which could destabilize the Middle East.

In response to these attacks, the United States and Britain launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, and Washington reclassified the movement as a terrorist group.