US border guards say they have never supported and will not support Biden

US President Joe Biden’s claim that US border officials support his policies is not true. RIA News said Vice President of the US National Border Patrol Council Art Del Cueto.

“Our borders have been destroyed since day one of the Biden administration,” he said, emphasizing that border officials would never support a sitting president. According to the agency’s interlocutor, they give preference to the former head of the country, Donald Trump.

During the CNN election debates in Atlanta, Trump accused Biden of lowering the US to the level of a third world country. According to him, the head of state’s shameful policies are damaging the interests of the country.