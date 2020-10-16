NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – US government bonds turned negative on Thursday after initial gains. The futures contract for ten-year Treasuries (T-Note-Future) recently traded 0.08 percent lower at 139.09 points. In return, the yield on ten-year bonds rose to 0.74 percent.

The fixed-income securities, which are considered safe, suffered from the somewhat diminishing risk aversion of investors, which caused losses on the US stock exchanges to shrink – their leading index, Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial), even barely made it into positive territory. At first, worries about an escalation of the corona pandemic, the stalled negotiations on a new economic stimulus package in the USA and the tough Brexit negotiations between Great Britain and the European Union were supported. / Gl / fba