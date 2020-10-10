NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The prices of US bonds rose slightly on Friday. Shortly before the weekend, there was little momentum trading on the US bond market. Important economic data, which investors can use as a guide, were nil. The futures contract for ten-year Treasuries (T-Note-Future) rose by 0.05 percent to 138.84 points. The ten-year bond yield was 0.774 percent.

A continued positive mood on the US stock market due to increased opportunities for new economic aid could not push fixed-income securities into the red. According to his economic advisor Larry Kudlow, US President Donald Trump has now spoken out in favor of a revised economic stimulus package to cushion the corona crisis. This will be relatively broad, it said.

Market observers of the bond market referred to the specifications of the Asian and European bond markets, which rose shortly before the weekend. This also supported the prices of American government bonds. / Ajx / he