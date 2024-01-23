The President of the United States, Joe Biden | Photo: Shawn Thew/EFE/EPA/Pool

The United States announced this Tuesday (23) that, on orders from President Joe Biden, its military forces bombed three enclaves used by the Iraqi group Kataib Hezbollah and others that support Iran in Iraq.

The Pentagon said in a statement that the action, “necessary and proportionate, was in direct response to the growing series of attacks against US and coalition personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed groups.”

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in the statement recognized the continued efforts of troops fighting alongside regional partners to dismantle the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

Austin said neither he nor Biden will hesitate to take any action necessary to defend their interests.

“We are not seeking to escalate the conflict in the region. We are fully prepared to take additional measures to protect our people and our facilities. We call on these groups and their Iranian sponsors to immediately cease these attacks,” he emphasized.

The US Central Command (Centcom) wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter) that the attacks occurred at 0:15 am on Wednesday (24) Baghdad time.

The US strike came a day after the country issued sanctions against three leaders and supporters of Kataib Hezbollah and the airline Fly Baghdad over their support for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and related groups in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. .

According to the US Treasury Department, these sanctions highlight the ongoing threat that the Revolutionary Guard and its network pose to US personnel and the region.

Kataib Hezbollah has been blamed for several drone and missile attacks on US personnel in Iraq and Syria since October 7, the day the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel.

The US also accuses this and other pro-Iranian groups in Iraq of continually sending messages of support to Hamas and making clear their commitment to attacking Americans.