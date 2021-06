US bombs Iran-backed militia positions

US military forces conduct defensive precision strikes at a facility used by Iran-backed militia groups as a coordinating center for the deployment and transfer of advanced conventional weapons.| Photo: US Central Command Press/Public Relations/Jack Holt

The US Armed Forces on Sunday (27) bombed Iran-backed militia positions in Syrian-Iraq border areas, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, who did not detail whether there were casualties. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights informed that seven people died and several were injured.

Kirby stated in an official statement that, on the orders of President Joe Biden, US forces carried out defensive bombings against facilities of armed groups backed by Tehran. The air strikes targeted arms storage and operation centers, two of them in Syria and one in Iraq. The spokesman said these targets were chosen because militias, including Iraq’s Kataeb Hezbollah and Iraq’s Kataeb Said al Shuhadah, launched drone strikes against US positions and Iraqi soldiers.

“Given continued attacks by Iranian-supported groups against US interests in Iraq, the president has ordered military action to be taken to stop such attacks,” Kirby said. He recalled that his country’s forces are in Iraq at the invitation of the Baghdad government to help defeat the Islamic State terrorist organization and that the United States acted in accordance with its right to self-defence.