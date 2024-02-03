You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Building affected by an attack in Iraq.
The Iraqi Government also assured that 25 people were injured.
E F
The retaliatory bombings of USA against several positions of pro-Iran militias in western Iraq caused 16 deaths, including civilians, in addition to 25 wounded, the Iraqi government.
“This flagrant aggression caused 16 deaths, including civilians, as well as 25 injuries, and caused loss and damage to residential buildings and citizens' property,” Iraqi Executive spokesman Bassam al Awadi said in a statement.
News in development…
EFE
E F
