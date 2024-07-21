Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Journal

Press Split

Sukhoi Su30 fighter jet – seen here to the left of a MIG-29. © Sergei Chirikov/epa/dpa

The airspace over the Barents Sea is repeatedly the scene of friction between Russia and the USA. Fighter jets from Moscow are said to have intercepted two US bombers.

Moscow – The Russian Defense Ministry says it has mobilized its air force to prevent two US bombers from flying over its border over the Barents Sea in the Arctic. The Defense Ministry in Moscow said on Sunday (July 21) that it had sent fighter jets to intercept an “air target approaching the state border of the Russian Federation.” The crews of the Russian fighter jets identified the air target as “two US B-52H bombers.”

Incident over Barents Sea: Russian jets probably intercept US bomber

“As the Russian fighter jets approached, the American strategic bombers corrected their course, moved away and then turned away from the Russian state border,” it said.

According to Washington, the regular US flights over international waters take place in neutral airspace and in accordance with international law. However, Moscow has reacted to the exercises with tougher rhetoric in recent months: In June, the Russian Defense Ministry warned of a “direct confrontation” with NATO countries in view of increased US drone flights over the Black Sea.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Mutual interception missions between Russia and NATO: German jets also involved

The increased number of US drone flights shows “the increasing involvement of the United States and NATO countries in the conflict in Ukraine,” it was said at the time. Moscow accused Washington of using the flights to support Ukraine in attacks on the Crimean peninsula, which had been annexed by Russia.

Not only Russia, but also NATO guards its airspace with extreme caution. Fighter jets from NATO countries have to take off again and again, especially over the Baltic States and the Baltic Sea, to intercept Russian aircraft approaching the NATO border. German fighter jets often take part in the air missions. (bb/AFP)