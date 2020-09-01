An attack by at least three anti-ship cruise missiles, presumably RGM-84 Harpoon, on a decommissioned 1994 Charleston-class amphibious assault ship Durham was featured on video. The corresponding video is published by The Drive under the heading The War Zone.

Related materials Hit first The United States has found a way to contain Russia and China. For this they will have to pay handsomely

According to The Drive, the video shows how “the rocket glides directly over the waves, and then pierces the left side of the ship’s hull and explodes.” Also, the AGM-154 Joint Stand-Off Weapon (JSOW) gliding bomb could be used to destroy the ship.

The publication notes that Durham was destroyed on August 30 during the international exercises Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC), held in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii.

In July 2018, the US, along with Japan and Australia, bombed the Racine landing craft, decommissioned in 1993, during the RIMPAC exercise. For this, NSM (Naval Strike Missile), Type 12, HIMARS, AGP-84 Harpoon and UGM-84 Harpoon missiles, as well as the Mark 48 torpedo were used.