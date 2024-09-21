The head of Boeing’s defense and space division is leaving the company. Boeing veteran Ted Colbert is the first top executive to depart since Kelly Ortberg took over as CEO last month. Colbert oversees Boeing’s defense unit, which has been mired in losses, production delays and cost overruns, as well as the Starliner spacecraft program that left two astronauts stranded in space.

“Our priority is to restore the trust of our customers,” Ortberg wrote Friday in a memo to staff announcing the change. Steve Parker, the division’s chief operating officer, will temporarily oversee the defense division, Ortberg said. Source:



