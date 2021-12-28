Home page politics

Ex-President Trump wants to prevent the release of documents. © Anna Moneymaker / Pool Getty Images North America / AP / dpa

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. A committee is investigating the background and has now decided not to release some secret documents – but why?

Washington – According to the White House, the committee to investigate the Capitol attack does not want to request a number of documents from the tenure of US President Donald Trump.

The House of Representatives body has agreed with the White House to postpone or withdraw such motions, according to a letter from a White House legal advisor to the body. This was available on Tuesday (local time), among other things, to the NBC broadcaster. The committee agreed, the letter said.

The documents would have no relation to the White House’s preparations for the events of January 6 or any attempt to otherwise obstruct the peaceful transfer of power, the letter said. The committee had requested numerous documents from the white in the past. Supporters of Trump stormed the seat of the US Congress in the capital Washington on January 6, 2021. The committee of inquiry is supposed to clarify the background of the attack on the Capitol.

Ex-President Trump appealed to the country’s Supreme Court to prevent documents from being released. He had insisted on the so-called executive privilege. This is a US president’s prerogative to withhold certain information from Congress or the courts. US President Joe Biden had not allowed the executive privilege to apply to numerous documents from Trump’s time and had them handed over to the committee. Biden is now apparently not ready to surrender some documents. The White House is reported to have national security concerns about these documents and is concerned about setting a precedent. dpa