UpdateThe blizzards that ravaged part of the United States this Christmas weekend have already claimed about 50 lives, according to counts from various major news outlets. In Erie County alone, an area in New York state around the city of Buffalo, 25 people were killed, a local official announced today.

The area around Buffalo appears to be one of the hardest hit areas in the US. Governor Kathy Hochul called the storm that swept across Buffalo and the surrounding area on Christmas Day “the most destructive” in the city’s history. She later spoke of “the blizzard of the century” and of a “war zone.” “When you see the cars along the road, it’s just shocking.” Hochul talks about a “war with Mother Nature”: “Since Thursday, she’s been beating us with everything she’s got.”

"We are used to snow here and can handle it," said Erie County driver Mark Poloncarz. But the combination of high winds, extreme cold and the blinding effect of the snow made conditions "worse than we've ever seen," the official said.

According to Ploncarz, victims of heart attacks have died during snow removal. “Your veins shrink, making it more difficult for the heart to circulate blood,” he explained. Others have been found in mounds of snow in the street and still others frozen in their cars when they got stuck outside.

Erie County in New York State has been hit hard by the winter storm. The eastern part of the state is on Lake Erie. The cold wind blew over the warmer water and caused an icy 'spray' of precipitation.



‘Heartbreaking’

At the height of the storm, rescuers were no longer able to reach people in need, such as those left home without electricity or stranded in their cars. “It is heartbreaking to receive calls from families with children saying they are frozen,” Sheriff John Garcia told CNN. Rescuers sent out to rescue people eventually had to be rescued themselves. At least eleven ambulances got stuck in the snow.

Electricity has been restored to more than 13,000 homes in the past 24 hours, Poloncarz said this morning, but more than 12,000 are still without power. Some people will not be able to reconnect to the network until tomorrow, he warned.

Death toll

Although the weather will slowly improve during the week, the death toll is expected to rise even further. People are still trapped in their cars and homes with temperatures below freezing. For the time being, the total death toll is at least 50 in the US, reports NBC News. AFP news agency comes out at 47.

The weather “will continue to cause locally hazardous travel conditions for the next two days,” the U.S. weather service NWS reported in its latest national bulletin. “Most of the eastern United States will remain freezing all day on Monday before a more moderate trend begins on Tuesday.”

Governor Hochul warned today that it is “much too early to say it’s over.” Large amounts of snow can still fall on Boxing Day and the weather conditions are dangerous due to strong winds and low temperatures.

Heavy snowfall in Japan kills and dozens injured

Japan has also been plagued by heavy snowfall for several days. Seventeen people have already died and more than ninety people have been injured, several dozen of them seriously. Snowstorms are raging in the north and high waves have been measured along the coast of the Sea of ​​Japan. Train and air traffic was disrupted in the north of the country and parts of central and western Japan experienced traffic disruption due to the wintry weather, according to public broadcaster NHK.

