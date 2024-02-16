NYT: Israel is behind gas pipeline explosions in Iran

Israel could carry out secret attacks on two gas pipeline lines in Iran on Wednesday, February 14. The newspaper expressed this opinion The New York Times (NYT), citing two Western officials and a military strategist.

According to one of the unnamed officials, the strikes are rather symbolic, since Iran will not have much difficulty repairing the gas pipeline lines. However, relatively little damage was caused to the civilian population.

The publication's interlocutors believe that this is Israel's way of letting Iran know that it is potentially capable of causing damage if the conflict escalates or spreads to the entire Middle East region.

On February 14, two explosions on Line 65 of the main gas pipeline were reported in Iran, with local officials suspecting possible sabotage. Local media clarified that the explosions did not lead to interruptions in gas supply in the country. In addition, government officials stated that there were no casualties among the population.