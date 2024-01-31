US intelligence believes the Shiite movement, the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, is responsible for a recent attack on a US military base in northeast Jordan. John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, announced this on Wednesday, January 31, during a regular briefing.

“The attack (on US positions – Ed.) in Jordan was planned, resourced and carried out by an umbrella group called the Islamic Resistance of Iraq,” he said.

Kirby also added that the United States does not plan to involve its allies in responding to the attack, since it was American soldiers who died there on January 28.

The attack on a US base in northern Jordan became known on January 28. An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) strike killed three American troops and injured 25 others. CNN noted that this is the first time since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict that American troops have died from “enemy fire.”

US President Joe Biden in his statement he named the culprits attacks on Iran-backed groups operating in Iraq and Syria. He indicated that they would be held accountable for the attack.

At the same time, the Minister of Communications and official representative of the Jordanian government, Muhannad al-Mubaidin, said on January 28 that the American base that was attacked was located outside the borders of Jordan. As an official representative of the Jordanian Cabinet noted, a US base in the Syrian city of al-Tanf was attacked.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said on January 29 that the United States will not tolerate attacks on American military bases in the Middle East and will take all necessary actions to protect them. The Washington Post reported that the Shiite resistance in Iraq, including Kataib Hezbollah and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, took responsibility for the attack on a US military base in northern Jordan.

On January 30, CBS News, citing a source, reported that the United States, amid the attack, sent additional air defense systems to its military base in northeast Jordan.

Attacks on American bases in the Middle East have become more frequent amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, in which the United States supported Israel.