Iran bears full responsibility for the life and health of “illegally detained” American citizens. This was announced on Saturday, October 15, by the head of the press service of the State Department, Ned Price.

“We are promptly monitoring messages from the Evin prison <...> Iran bears full responsibility for the safety of our illegally detained citizens, who must be released immediately,” he wrote on his Twitter.

Earlier in the day, it became known about the riots in Tehran’s Evin prison. According to a security official, the prisoners set fire to a storage room where clothes were stored. Eyewitnesses also report that the sounds of gunshots were heard from the prison.

Eight people were injured in the incident, but no deaths have been reported.

It is believed that the unrest in the prison may have erupted amid the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the vice police for improperly wearing the hijab.

Since mid-September, popular unrest has been taking place in Iran: Iranians in most provinces of the country took to the streets, demanding a change of power after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. According to one version, the vice police detained the girl for “wrong wearing the hijab”, after a while she died. According to media reports, the girl was diagnosed with serious head injuries in the clinic.

Iranians began to protest against state interference in the lives of citizens and demanded the resignation of the government. So, as one of the protests, a video appeared on social networks, in which Iranian women, in solidarity with the deceased, take off and throw their headscarves into the air. Meanwhile, removing the hijab in Iran is a crime.

The US authorities have imposed sanctions against the Iranian vice police. In total, seven heads of Iranian law enforcement agencies were subject to restrictions.