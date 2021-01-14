The US administration has added 9 Chinese companies to its banned list for local investors, including smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi and Aircraft Corporation Comac. On Thursday, January 14, the agency reports. Reuters…

As specified, the reason for this decision was the suspicion of the companies’ ties with the military.

The agency’s publication states that American investors were ordered to withdraw assets from firms that are blacklisted, this must be done before November 11, 2021.

In early January, it became known that the states will stop trading shares in China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom. According to the White House, the companies are cooperating with the special services of the Middle Kingdom.

Later, the New York Stock Exchange gave up its intention to stop trading in shares of three large Chinese companies. They are the China National Offshore Oil Corporation CNOOC, PetroChina and the largest oil importer in the PRC – Sinopec.

In December, the current US President Donald Trump signed a law aimed, in particular, at limiting the placement of shares of Chinese companies on American stock exchanges. The Foreign Companies Accountability Act requires foreign businesses to report to US regulators. If the company is unable to meet the audit requirements within three years, it will lose access to the exchange.