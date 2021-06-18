Communion prohibited for Joe Biden and US politicians who support abortion? American Catholic bishops voted in favor of creating guidelines on communion, a controversial step that could lead to restrictions on Catholic politicians who, like President Biden, advocate termination of pregnancy. The measure passed with 168 votes in favor, 55 against and six abstentions after more than three and a half hours of heated debate at the spring bishops’ conference, which was held online.





The question of the communion of Catholic politicians who do not oppose abortion has long divided the American episcopate, but has become more heated since Biden, a practicing Catholic who goes to mass and communicates every Sunday, was elected president. Last May the Vatican warned the American bishops that the definition of procedures for Catholic politicians risks being divisive and should only be pursued if it leads to greater unity. In support of his exhortation, the Vatican also cited a 2002 document signed by Pope John Paul II and the then prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the future Pope Benedict XVI.

“Our credibility is at stake … the eyes of the country are on us. If we do not act courageously, clearly and firmly on this central Catholic value, how can we expect to be taken seriously in other matters?” He said. speaking of abortion, the archbishop of San Francisco, Salvatore Cordileone, in favor of approving the document.

The archbishop of San Diego, Robert McElroy, who warned of the risk of politicization of the Eucharist, was clearly opposed. “The Eucharist risks becoming an instrument in a fierce partisan clash … once the exclusion on a political basis is legitimized … we will have invited political animosity into the heart of the celebration of the Eucharist”, he stressed.

Cardinal Wilton Gregory said priests in his Washington DC archdiocese will never deny Biden communion and urged caution. “The choice before us is whether to follow the path of unity or to go towards a document that will not lead to unity, rather it will damage it,” he said.

Biden

“It is a private matter, I do not think it will happen”, the American president, the Catholic Joe Biden, told reporters when asked about the debate of the American bishops on the possibility of banning communion for politicians who, like him, do not. oppose abortion, reports The Hill. Biden is a practicing Catholic and goes to mass and communicates every Sunday.