Washington (dpa)

Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick is seeking to raise about $10 million at a dinner for Donald Trump this week at his home.

“It’s a hot race right now and Donald Trump needs to raise money, and I’m trying to help in any way I can,” Lutnick said in an interview with Bloomberg Television yesterday.

Trump is scheduled to attend a fundraiser with about 100 guests in the Hamptons on Friday, co-hosted by former hedge fund manager John Paulson and Omid Malik, the chairman of 1789 Capital.

Every donor who pays $250,000 will get a chance to sit at Trump’s table.

Lutnick, a longtime Wall Street figure whose interests include real estate and investment banking, has donated about $1 million to Trump-backed organizations since December, according to the Open Secret Group, which tracks the movement of money in politics and its influence on elections and policy.

On the other hand, US Vice President Kamala Harris has raised $200 million in the week since becoming a presidential candidate in the 2024 race, her campaign team announced last Sunday.