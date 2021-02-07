The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, reported that the Government of President Joe Biden immediately suspended the so-called Asylum Cooperation Agreement (ACA), known as a “safe third country”. The treaty signed by the Donald Trump Administration with El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala and which allowed the deportation of people from those countries seeking asylum on US soil.

It is the latest step by the new United States government, under President Joe Biden, to dismantle the tough anti-immigration policy of former President Donald Trump.

Washington ends the so-called Asylum Cooperation Agreement (ACA) that the Administration of former President Donald Trump signed separately in 2019 with El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala to curb the number of migrants seeking asylum in the United States.

“The termination of these Agreements is effective after the notification period stipulated in each of the Agreements, but their suspension is immediate,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken specified in a statement posted on the official website of the State Department.

Also known as the “safe third country” agreement, it required that people first apply for protection in the aforementioned countries and allowed the deportation of those who tried to request asylum at the US border after fleeing their nations.

“We will fulfill the vision of a safe, orderly and humane regional migration. As we suspend and terminate the Asylum Cooperation Agreements with the governments of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras we will take concrete steps towards greater partnership and collaboration, ”Blinken wrote on his Twitter account referring to a setback on Trump’s anti-immigration legacy. .

The US border “is not open”

However, Blinken cautioned that the announcement “does not mean that the US border is open,” but rather to find better ways to manage migration throughout the region.

“While we are committed to expanding legal avenues for protection and opportunities here and in the region, the United States is a country with borders and laws that must be enforced,” he said.

Biden thus advances in one of his campaign promises. On February 2, the head of state signed executive orders related to family separation at the US-Mexico border and ordered a review of a policy that required asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while their immigration applications were processed. in the United States, so the Blinken announcement is one of the first specific changes to be made.

Biden has indicated that his turn on immigration matters aims to “undo the moral and national shame of the previous Administration that literally, not figuratively, ripped children from the arms of their families.”

These changes are welcomed by various organizations, such as Human Rights Watch, which for years denounced Trump’s hard line as a violation of Human Rights.

