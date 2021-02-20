If the US president makes that decision, the federal government will be able to provide additional aid to the state amid the ravages of low temperatures. And it is that to the electricity cuts that have occurred in several cities in the south of the country due to the storm, now the shortage of drinking water is added. The winter wave also forced the closure of some airports and hits the immunization plan against Covid-19, after snow storms blocked the delivery of 6 million doses of vaccines.

The United States faces a new challenge amid the Covid-19 pandemic and low temperatures that reach as low as -20 degrees Celsius. The havoc that the cold wave is leaving is so great that the president, Joe Biden, assured that he would sign a major disaster declaration for Texas. This happened after the president spoke with the governor of the state, Greg Abbott, to assess the situation.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he was ready to declare a major disaster in storm-slammed Texas as soon as the declaration hits his desk, and that he would travel to the state as long as he was not a burden to local authorities. https://t.co/5cCKb5Rg5e – Reuters Science News (@ReutersScience) February 19, 2021

Biden already signed an emergency declaration earlier this week when the crisis began, although that order has a limit on the amount of money that the federal government can provide. Declaring a major disaster gives national authorities a free hand to deliver additional aid to the state.

The climatic phenomenon even hits the vaccination plan against the new coronavirus, due to the delay in transport and delivery of 6 million doses of vaccines. In addition, low temperatures force the closure of inoculation sites in many communities. This is the first major setback for Joe Biden’s immunization program.

Winter leaves millions without clean water, airports closed and hospital difficulties

After five days of power outages that left thousands without heat in the severe winter wave, the cities of the south of the country hit by snowstorms face a new crisis: the shortage of drinking water. Record temperatures damaged pipes and left more than 14 million people without service in 160 of the 254 Texas counties, according to the state’s Commission on Environmental Quality.

The lack of resources has caused serious problems in health centers. Two of the Houston Methodist group’s community hospitals did not have clean water, so most of the non-emergency surgeries and procedures had to be canceled in the past two days. A man died in an Abilene clinic when lack of water pressure made the treatment he needed impossible.

Harris County workers bring bottles of water to those in need after winter weather caused food and drinking water shortages, in Houston, Texas, USA on February 19, 2021. © Reuters / Go Nakamura

The chaos is spreading outside of the second largest state in the country. In Tennessee, approximately 260,000 homes and businesses in the largest county, which includes Memphis, were instructed to boil water to prevent bacteria from leaking out, as the water pipes broke and there were problems at the pumping stations. Memphis International Airport canceled all inbound and outbound passenger flights this Friday due to water pressure issues.

State officials say at least 59 people have died from hypothermia, carbon monoxide poisoning and other causes related to extreme weather. “My main concern is making sure people stay warm,” said Acting Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Bob Fenton, as he urged people without heating to go to a shelter or a health center. heating.

In Jackson, Mississippi, most of the city of 161,000 is without potable water. Crews were pumping the liquid to refill the city’s tanks, but face a shortage of chemicals for treatment because roads covered in dense layers of snow make it difficult to distribute, according to Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Ted Cruz apologizes after controversy for his trip to Mexico in the middle of winter crisis

After the controversy caused by the flight to Cancun of the Republican senator from Texas, Ted Cruz, the legislator returned to his country and apologized. “Obviously it was a mistake,” he said.

The criticisms against the official became viral, because while millions of people in his state suffered blackouts, and water and food shortages due to winter; the conservative party politician went on vacation to Mexico with his family. The controversy was such that it has even been seen as potential damage to his future political ambitions.

Republican senator for the state of Texas, Ted Cruz, is seen with his luggage at the Cancun International Airport, in Mexico, before boarding his plane back to the United States, on February 18, 2021. © Reuters / Stringer

In a statement, Cruz explained that he accompanied his family to Cancun after his daughters asked to go on a trip with friends, since classes at his school were canceled for a week. “Wanting to be a good father, I flew with them last night and will be back this afternoon,” Cruz wrote before returning when he was already feeling pressure from his critics. However, he also pointed out that he was in “constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas.”

Although Cruz is a legislator for the Republican Party in Washington and therefore does not have direct responsibility in responding to what happened in Texas, he does represent that state in Congress. In addition, in the United States, people usually turn to their legislators for help during an emergency.

With Reuters, AP and local media