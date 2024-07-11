Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/07/2024 – 10:19

US President Joe Biden’s administration is awarding $1.7 billion in grants to help restart or expand electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and assembly sites in eight states, including the presidential battlegrounds of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

In addition to the three battleground states, grants will also go toward EV installations in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland and Virginia.

The grants cover a wide range of the automotive supply chain, including parts for electric motorcycles and school buses, hybrid powertrains, heavy-duty commercial truck batteries and electric SUVs, the White House said.

The grants are subject to negotiations to ensure commitments to workers and communities are met, officials said. The U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) will also be responsible for completing environmental reviews before the money is awarded later this year. Source: Associated Press