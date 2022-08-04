US President Joe Biden signed executive order to protect women’s travel to support abortion outside their home state

In a note, Biden he stressed that with the vote at referendum “the voters of the Kansas they sent a powerful signal this fall that the American people will vote to preserve and protect the right and refuse to let politicians snatch it away. “

L’executive order aims to make it easier to travel to get a abortion and to enforce the federal non-discrimination laws for those who require the procedure.

And the second decree signed by the US president on the subject of abortiona new attempt to guarantee the right to abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court decision, which it canceled and canceled it as a constitutional right.

“Since the wrong decision of the Supreme Court it has put the lives of millions of Americans at risk – our fellow Americans – and took away freedom and autonomy, we are all called to act “, added the president.

“I am committed to the American people to do everything in our power to ensure health care, including the right to choose that women had with the Roe vs Wade ruling and that it was blown away by this Extremist Supreme Court“: said the president of the United States, Joe Biden, speaking by video link to an event on access to” reproductive rights “.

