US, between hawks and doves the Fed could stop rates

When the president, Joe Biden, in unsuspecting times, and above all in a clear decline in popularity, bet that the stars and stripes economy would never enter a recession during the year, few believed him. Today, after a few months, they changed their mind. Federal Reserve analysts, in fact, now agree with him. Indeed, many are also convinced that a further rate hike would not be useful and could even be judged excessive. And so many are betting that there will be no more rate hikes for the rest of the year and indeed that money may have reached its maximum price. It is also true, however, that the “hawks” are still vigilant. They showed concern about the price trend “Inflation is still far from the final target (2%), the labor market continues to be tense, there are still risks of a further rise in inflation and therefore it is necessary another rate hike.



Usa, the economy has recovered brilliantly

But after the shocks of some banks in March, the US economy recovered brilliantly, banishing the fear of a “soft” recession at the end of the year. Despite this, the most popular forecasts by Fed experts say that GDP growth in 2024 and 2025 will be lower than estimates, which would lead to a slight increase in unemployment (now at minimum levels). In this whirlwind of ups and downs, the most widespread trend is that it’s time to give the ups a break. The labor market is lively, with an unemployment rate of 3.5% (nearly the lowest level in the last 50 years). Inflation, meanwhile, rose slightly to 3.2% after a year of declines. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food prices, is at 4.7%, showing new risks of a recovery in inflation. In short, a real puzzle whose solution is still in the hands of the powerful head of the Fed, Jerome Powell.

