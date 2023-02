How did you feel about the content of this article?

John Kirby, a White House spokesperson, said it was not yet known whether the object was also a Chinese spy balloon, like the one shot down last week. | Photo: Carlos M. Vazquez II/Wikimedia Commons

The United States believes that the three flying objects it has shot down in recent days are not linked to China and may be completely harmless devices.

The statement made this Tuesday (14) by White House spokesman John Kirby still points out that these devices may be intended for commercial or investigative use, although the United States is still looking for debris from the objects to have a better analysis of their nature. .

“For the time being, and I warn you that this is only for the time being, we have not seen any indication or anything that points to the specific possibility that these three objects are part of the People’s Republic of China’s spy program, or that they have been involved in any kind of intelligence collection,” said Kirby.

Earlier on February 4, the United States shot down a Chinese “spy balloon” off the coast of South Carolina and led the US government to accuse the Asian country of devising a “spy balloon program”, which has already flown over 40 countries on five continents.

China responded that the US action was “exaggerated” and that the object was just a weather balloon. The Chinese also pointed out that the United States sent at least ten balloons to Chinese soil last year.