By Idrees Ali and Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States believes Russia used a short-range ballistic missile in an attack on a railway station in eastern Ukraine on Friday, a senior U.S. defense official said.

Ukraine said at least 50 people were killed and many more injured in the attack on the station in the city of Kramatorsk, which was filled with civilians trying to flee the threat of a major Russian offensive.

The US defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Pentagon believed Russian forces used an SS-21 Scarab missile in the attack, but the motivation for the act was unclear.

The SS-21 is the name used by the NATO military alliance for a type of missile known as a Tochka in the former Soviet republics.

The United States is still analyzing the attack, and it is unclear whether cluster munitions were used, the US official said.

“We do not believe the denial of the Russians, who say they are not responsible for the attack,” said the official.

The Russian Defense Ministry said, according to the RIA news agency, that the missiles that hit the station were used only by Ukrainian forces, and that the Russian Armed Forces had no scheduled targets in Kramatorsk on Friday.

