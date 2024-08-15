Thursday, August 15, 2024, 2:58 PM











The United States believes that the Israeli army has no more business in Gaza. National Security advisers in the Government largely agree that the military operation has reduced Hamas’s combat power to a minimum and that continuing with the air strikes in the Strip only increases the risk for civilians. Senior US officers have expressed surprise because they believe that Israel has achieved objectives greater than they expected ten months ago, but they warn that the Islamist militia will never be completely eliminated by force of arms and that the release of the hostages will come through negotiation, not war.

The US’s views on Gaza are coming at the very start of a new round of international negotiations in Qatar to end the conflict. This is possibly the most crucial of all the rounds of negotiations that have taken place throughout the war. The White House, as well as several Middle Eastern countries, believe that the outcome of the negotiations will largely determine whether Iran will carry out its announced attack on Israel in response to the assassination in Tehran of Hamas’s political leader, Ismail Haniyeh. Washington also believes that this is the last chance to stop a spiral that has cost the lives of 40,000 Palestinians and to free the hundred or so hostages held by the militia.

Given the stakes of these talks, the US administration has made an unusual display of representatives. CIA Director William J. Burns is arriving in Qatar on Thursday. Amos Hochstein, the White House’s senior adviser in the region, is already in Lebanon. And Brett McGurk, Joe Biden’s personal representative for Middle East affairs, is travelling to Egypt, as his first stop before Qatar. One of his aims is to insist that Israel has already reached a kind of final limit with Hamas and that the military operation in Gaza can do little more, according to The New York Times.

Destruction of tunnels



The United States considers the Islamist militia to be severely weakened. It is a “diminished” organisation, according to General Joseph L. Votel, former head of the Central Command. The Pentagon systematically refuses to give details of the number of Hamas casualties. On the other hand, the Israeli military estimates a figure of 14,000 militants killed or taken prisoner and more than 50% of their commanders eliminated. Among them, Muhammad Deif and Marwan Issa, who led the Qassam Brigades and the war operations in the Strip.

The Americans also point out that hundreds of miles of the clandestine tunnel network have been destroyed, taking with it the main supply and smuggling routes for Hamas cells. But the system is too big. The army plays on uncertainty as an asset to dissuade Islamists from believing the tunnels are safe. It repeatedly spreads the message that interrogations of detainees yield more and more information about where the entrances to the “underground city” are, making it unstable and unsafe. However, it is so vast that many experts say it will be impossible to dismantle without destroying the entire Strip.

There are 115 hostages that the Islamist fighters have managed to keep hidden until now, when the IDF has practically no unsearched place in Gaza. The troops have also entered into a kind of cat-and-mouse game with the militants, which tends to become an endless spiral. The militants continually hide in the tunnels. When Israeli intelligence discovers that they are regrouping in a place in the Strip, they send their regiments there. The difference is that what was previously a two-pronged strategy to survive and fight the army in order to wear it down, Hamas has now transformed it into a more conservative operation; exclusively aimed at the survival of its own.

The message that the Americans are trying to instil in the peace negotiations, however, clashes with the speeches of the Hebrew government itself. Its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has assured that the military operation will continue in Gaza. General Amidror, one of his main advisors, has commented to ‘The New York Times’ that the achievements of the army are “impressive”, but that it still takes months to complete all its objectives, if the Hebrew State does not want to see Hamas “rise again” in the future. While negotiations have begun in Doha to save the hostages and try to decree a ceasefire, perhaps in one of the last opportunities to avoid a regional escalation of the conflict, the Israeli army has ordered this Thursday a new evacuation of civilians from the Khan Jounis camp and has carried out thirty attacks on Hamas installations.