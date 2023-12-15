White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during a press conference earlier this month | Photo: EFE/EPA/SAMUEL CORUM

The United States government stated this Thursday (14) that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, has his “days numbered” and that he will be held accountable for his actions, which include the death of 38 Americans and the kidnapping of several hostages.

“I think it's safe to say that his days are numbered. And also that it doesn't matter how long it takes. He has American blood on his hands. Thirty-eight Americans were killed on October 7th and there are still several American hostages,” said one US government source in a teleconference press conference, according to information from the EFE Agency.

Sinwar has been the leader of Hamas in Gaza since 2017 and is considered one of the group's most radical members. He was arrested by Israel in 1989 and sentenced to life in prison, but was released in 2011 in a prisoner exchange. Since then, he has led Hamas' military and political operations in Gaza.

The US position coincides with a visit to Israel by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet. At the meeting, Sullivan discussed with Israeli leaders the situation of the Jewish State's offensive in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is carrying out an operation to eliminate Hamas and rescue the remaining hostages that are under the control of terrorists.

Sullivan, according to information from the American newspaper The New York Timesadvised Netanyahu to end the Israeli offensive in Gaza, however, the prime minister said that the war in the Palestinian enclave will continue until “absolute victory” over Hamas. (With EFE Agency)