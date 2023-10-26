US President Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/EPA/JONATHAN ERNST / POOL

The United States government began this Thursday (26) a comprehensive national operation to combat trafficking and illegal supply of fentanyl and other synthetic drugs at the port of entry of San Ysidro, in the US state of California.

“Operation Apollo” was revealed by the acting director of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Troy Miller, who highlighted the choice of San Ysidro due to its significant role, being responsible for 47% of fentanyl seizures on the border with Mexico .

Miller emphasized that the operation represents an “upgrade of previous strategies” and relies on technology and cooperation between law enforcement agencies. Sheriffs from Southern California counties will join federal agencies in the CBP-coordinated initiative.

The director highlighted the responsibility for preserving public safety, mentioning that in 2022 more than 107,000 Americans died from overdoses, mainly from fentanyl.

Marisa Marín, director of the San Ysidro border crossing, described the operation as a “renewed and sustained effort in partnership with other law enforcement agencies against the trafficking of precursors and fentanyl.”

Last year, more than a thousand kilograms of fentanyl were seized at the San Diego border, remaining similar this year. The operation aims to intensify surveillance against fentanyl trafficking, without significantly impacting waiting times at the border.

San Ysidro is the busiest port of entry in the Western Hemisphere, with more than 50,000 drivers and up to 35,000 pedestrians crossing daily. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria recognized the importance of Operation Apollo, highlighting the alarming increase in fentanyl overdose deaths in the region.

In San Diego, there have been 410 deaths this year, compared to three just a few years ago, while in the county the total has reached 800 overdose deaths from the drug. (With EFE Agency)