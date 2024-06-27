NBC: US ​​moves forces to Israel and Lebanon for evacuation in case of escalation

The US military has begun moving troops to Lebanon and Israel to evacuate its citizens in the event of an escalation of the confrontation between Israel and the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah. This reported NBC News channel.

In addition, it is noted that the United States is holding talks with allies in the Middle East to coordinate possible evacuations and “any coalition military operations.”

Earlier, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that a possible full-scale war between Israel and the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah would have dire consequences for the entire Middle East. Austin’s remarks were reportedly addressed to the Israeli leadership, among others.