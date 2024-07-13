Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

The US basketball team began its final preparations for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, by holding its first training session yesterday, as part of the camp it is currently holding in Abu Dhabi, during which it will meet the Australian and Serbian teams tomorrow, Monday, and next Wednesday, at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

All the stars of the American Dream Team, or “Dream Team” as it is called, were present at the training, given the elite players who are on the Olympic list, including this year, LeBron James, one of the greatest players in the history of the American Professional Basketball League, and the likes of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and others, while Steve Kerr led the training.

The training session, which was held at New York University Abu Dhabi, was attended by His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and a crowd of international media, given the status that the US basketball team enjoys on the global level.

LeBron James, the star of the American team, stressed that holding this camp in Abu Dhabi is very important in order to raise the level of harmony between the players, and expressed his happiness with the atmosphere in general here, while personally looking forward to repeating the Olympic gold medal in what would be an ideal conclusion to his eventful career, as he had previously started participating in the Olympic Games twenty years ago.

It is noteworthy that the Australian team’s training sessions have also started in Abu Dhabi, and the team is also present with all its stars to participate in the Olympic competitions.