Four months after the end of her ‘nightmare’ in Russia, American basketball star Brittney Griner (32) has spoken publicly for the first time about the ten months in which she was imprisoned. She took the opportunity to express her support for two compatriots who are still being held.

The statement of support goes out to Russia correspondent Evan Gershkovich (31) van The Wall Street Journal and ex-Marine Paul Whelan (53). They are both charged with espionage, but Washington says they are innocent and calls their detention “unlawful.” The former American has not yet been convicted, the latter has. He is serving a sixteen-year prison sentence.

“To everyone who is being wrongly detained, I would say: stay strong, keep fighting, don’t give up,” Griner said at her press conference in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday. “Keep believing because we are not going to stop fighting and bring it to the attention of everyone who is currently far from us,” the 32-year-old continued her message to fellow sufferers.

Prisoner exchange

The two-time Olympic champion (2016, 2020) was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in February 2022 with a vape and liquid containing cannabis, a product banned in Russia. She explained that she had been given medical cannabis in the United States for a chronic injury and never intended to break the law. Despite this, she was sentenced to nine years in prison for possession and smuggling of drugs. In December, Griner was released in a prisoner exchange in which the US exchanged controversial Russian arms dealer Viktor Boet. He was serving a 25-year prison sentence for illegal arms trafficking, conspiracy to commit murder and aiding terrorists in Colombia.

Viktor Boet (left) and Brittney Griner. © AP



‘Land of Prisons’

In her retrospective, which at times brought tears to the eye, the basketball star explained how she endured her imprisonment, specifically in a penal colony in Mordovia, an autonomous republic within the Russian Federation nicknamed the “land of prisons.”

“Stay awake, find a bit of a routine and stick to it as best you can, that helped me,” she emphasizes. What helped her a lot, she recalled, was the knowledge that the United States was fighting for her release. “The information sometimes arrived with a bit of a delay, but it gave me hope, which can also be dangerous. Because when the struggle doesn’t work, it’s terrible.”



Quote

Stay awake, find a little routine and stick to it as best you can, that has helped me

“You know, I’ve been through some hard times,” she admitted in a broken voice before apologizing immediately. “I’m digging deep right now. All our lives we face setbacks but this was a pretty big one. I just trusted my hard work to get through it.” In her darkest moments, Griner looked at photos of her family so as not to lose hope of being released.

comeback

Three weeks before the start of the 2023 WNBA (North American Women’s Basketball League) season, the seven-time Allstar announced her return. It is certain that she will no longer wear the jersey of a foreign club in the off-season, as the 2.06 meter tall American has done every year since her debut in the WNBA championship in 2013. “Many of us go abroad for the money because it allows us to support our families,” she said in retrospect.

That time is over for Griner. ,,I will say it clearly: I will never play abroad again, unless I represent my country at the Olympic Games. If I am selected, that will be the only reason for me to leave US territory,” she warned. Until her arrest, Griner – like other American basketball pros – spent part of the off-season in Russia, where salaries for professional basketball women can approach $1 million, nearly four times the highest salary in the WNBA. From Moscow she would travel on to Yekaterinburg in February, where she played for the club of the same name since 2015.

Brittney Griner on a plane after being released from prison, in a photo from Russian state media. ©AFP



Guilt

When asked if she felt guilty upon returning home, Griner replied that it “hurt” to know that others are still in the conditions she too was imprisoned in, but that she had a “left-no-one mentality” which she attributed to her father, a veteran of the Vietnam War.

“If I could get them out, of course I would have. I hope we – everyone – continue to raise awareness and fight to bring everyone home,” said the American, whose fame extends far beyond the boundaries of the basketball world because she is also a figurehead of the LGBTI community in the United States .

Brittney Griner (M) with left wife Cherelle and muralist Antoinette Cauley. Right Neda Sharghi of Bring Our Families Home and Governor Katie Hobbs of Arizona, prior to the court press conference in Phoenix. © REUTERS

