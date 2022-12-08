Home page politics

Split

US basketball player Brittney Griner. (Archive image) © Anton Novoderezhkin/imago

Another exchange of prisoners took place between Russia and the USA. The US basketball player Griner was freed from Russian custody.

Munich – US basketball player Brittney Griner, sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia, has been released in a prisoner exchange. It was exchanged for the Russian arms dealer Viktor But, who was arrested in the United States, at Abu Dhabi airport, the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow announced on Thursday. US media also confirmed and reported on it. The White House announced that US President Joe Biden would soon address the public.

More details will follow soon…