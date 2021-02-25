US basketball



No Schröder, no victory – Lakers lose for the fourth time in a row



Hamburg Without Dennis Schröder, the Los Angeles Lakers series of bankruptcies in the North American professional basketball league NBA continues. Schröder’s national team colleague Daniel Theis also suffered a defeat.

No Schröder, no victory: In the absence of the German national player, the champions around superstar LeBron James lost a clear 89: 114 at the Utah Jazz and suffered the fourth defeat in a row in the fourth game without Schröder.

Schröder’s national team colleague Daniel Theis also suffered a defeat with his Boston Celtics. The 112: 127 at the Atlanta Hawks was the third lost game in a row for the 17-time title holder, Theis could not score in his eleven minutes of playing time.

The best throwers in Jazz, who lead the Western Conference with 26: 6 wins, were Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gobert with 18 points each, while James had the most points with 19 among the weakened Lakers. In addition to Schröder, who was included in the NBA’s corona protocol a good week ago and is now about to return to the court, the Californians (22:11 wins) were still missing Anthony Davis (Achilles tendon injury).

Davis will also miss the 70th Allstar Games on March 7th in Atlanta. He will be replaced by Devin Booker from the Phoenix Suns, announced NBA boss Adam Silver.

(kron / SID)