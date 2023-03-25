Al-Mayadeen: US oilfield bases in Syria hit by 8 missiles

The US bases at the Omar and Koniko fields in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor came under rocket attack on the evening of March 24. This is reported by the Lebanese TV channel Al Mayadeen.

“Two US coalition bases in the Koniko and Omar fields east of the Euphrates came under rocket attack,” the statement said.

Channel sources said eight rockets were fired at Koniko. They fell on the base and near it.

On March 24, the Pentagon reported that the United States launched air strikes on formations associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in response to an Iranian drone attack on a coalition base in the province of Hasakah in northeast Syria.

On the same day, Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said that the number of drone and aircraft violations of the US-led coalition in Syria had increased significantly compared to last year. According to him, 452 such incidents have been recorded since the beginning of 2023. Gurinov also accused the US of flagrantly violating deconfliction protocols and a bilateral memorandum on flight safety in the republic.