They have been reported explosions near an American military base in Syria, reported by the Lebanese Al Mayadeen network, affiliated with Hezbollah. The US base – in the Al-Omar oil field, in the Kurdish-controlled region of north-eastern Syria, near the city of Deir ez-Zor – was attacked by a “swarm of suicide drones” according to the Egyptian news outlet Bayan-gate and it is the second such attack this week against US bases in the region.

The attack was linked by Arab media to US retaliatory airstrikes against Iran-aligned groups and their positions in response to the three US servicemen killed at a base in Jordan near the Syrian border at the start of the week.

Kataib Hezbollah commander killed in Baghdad, what the US says

The attack on the US base comes just hours after the suspected assassination of a Kataib Hezbollah commander in Baghdad, who was involved in multiple attacks on US positions in the Middle East and possibly also the deadly attack in Jordan.

Iraq would only be informed of the US military attack shortly afterwards for operational security reasons, a US official said, referring to the killing of the Kataib Hezbollah commander.

“We have been clear in public statements and private conversations with the Iraqis that the United States would respond to the attack at a time and place of its choosing,” the official said, explaining that advance notification of the raid would not be provided for operational security reasons.