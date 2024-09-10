Blogger Anderson: Since 2020, Los Angeles has become full of garbage and homeless people

Russian blogger Nelli Anderson, known under the pseudonym Nellifornication and living in Los Angeles, has revealed the city’s downsides. She discussed this topic in a new video available on her YouTube-channel.

“My favorite city has turned into something god knows what in the four years since 2020,” the blogger said about Los Angeles.

According to Anderson, the city has become dirty since the coronavirus pandemic, with many homeless people. “It’s just a mess, nothing is cleaned, nothing is taken care of. The typical state of the streets in Los Angeles: everything is covered in garbage, you go further and there is garbage lying around everywhere,” she explained. As a comparison, she cited the state of Florida. “There is no such situation there, it’s like a peculiarity of California,” she concluded.

