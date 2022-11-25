How did you feel about this article?

FCC hearing, US communications commission: agency cited “unacceptable risk to national security” 🇧🇷 Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced this Friday (25) a ban on the importation or sale in the country of equipment from five Chinese companies.

The statement cites “unacceptable risk to national security” and points out that the measure covers equipment from Huawei, ZTE (telecommunications), Hytera (radio communicators and radio systems), Hangzhou Hikvision and Dahua (video surveillance), as well as their subsidiaries and affiliates.

The order applies to future equipment permits, but there is a possibility that prior permits will also be covered.

“The FCC is committed to protecting our national security by ensuring that unreliable communications equipment is not authorized for use within our borders, and we are continuing that work with this measure.” Jessica Rosenworcel.

“These new rules are an important part of our ongoing efforts to protect the American people from national security threats involving telecommunications,” he added.

Huawei declined to comment to the American press on the matter and the other four companies have yet to comment.